Wedding misery for man named Thomas Cook as travel firm collapses

LONDON: A British man named Thomas Cook said Monday (Sep 23) he feared his dream wedding in Greece was ruined after the collapse of the holiday firm with the same name.

Cook, 29, is on the island of Rhodes with his partner Amelia Binch, 27, and their two children ahead of their planned wedding on Friday.

But they worry the ceremony may not go ahead while they wait to be repatriated, while some guests are still in Britain, the Nottingham Post newspaper reported.

"Thomas Cook promised us a surprise on our wedding because of my name but this was not the surprise we were expecting," he told the paper.

The couple, from the town of Hucknall near Nottingham in central England, said they had spent almost £10,000 (US$12,400) on a wedding package with Thomas Cook.

"I am just devastated. We have got 30 plus friends and family coming out, half are stuck at home in limbo. My best man is still in England. No one here knows anything," Cook said.

"I have been planning this for two years and it has all gone to pot. We have paid for everything. It is shattering. We don't know what we can do."

The travel group collapsed into bankrupcy on Monday, leaving around 600,000 holidaymakers stranded.

The British government is planning to bring home around 150,000 Britons stuck abroad, in the country's biggest repatriation since World War II.