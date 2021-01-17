Thousands march in Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

VIENNA: Thousands of people marched through Vienna on Saturday (Jan 16) to protest against restrictions on public life designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, just as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government held talks about extending the measures.

Chanting demonstrators - many without masks - held signs including "Kurz Must Go" and "Make Influenza Great Again" during marches through the city centre.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million people, is in its third lockdown, with only essential shops open. The country has reported nearly 390,00 coronavirus cases and almost 7,000 COVID-19 linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Public health experts said after meeting government officials that infection rates were too high to consider easing restrictions at this point. The government was due to announce its next steps on Sunday.

