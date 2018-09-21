Three babies among five stabbed at New York childcare center

WASHINGTON: Three babies and two adults were stabbed at a childcare center Friday (Sep 21) in New York City, police said.

A 52-year-old woman working at the centre has been arrested after the 3.30am assault in the Queens borough of the city.

The woman was found in the basement of the centre with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists, a New York Police Department official told AFP.

Two baby girls and a baby boy were attacked by the woman, the officer said on condition of anonymity. One of the girls is in serious condition, he added.

The two adults stabbed were a co-worker at the facility and the father of one of the infants, the officer said.

He said he had no other details of the attack.

"It looks to be an illegal" childcare facility, apparently for members of the city's Asian community, a police spokesman told AFP. "We're unsure of its legality at this time."

It was not immediately clear how many other children were at the center at the time of the assault.