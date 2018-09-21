Three babies among five stabbed at New York childcare centre

WASHINGTON: Three infants - ranging from three days old to one month old - are in critical condition after they were stabbed along with two adults by a worker at a childcare centre Friday (Sep 21) in New York City, police said.

A meat cleaver and a butcher knife were recovered at the scene, police told NBC News.

A 52-year-old woman working at the centre was arrested after the 3.30am assault in the Queens borough of the city.

The woman was found in the basement of the centre with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists, a New York Police Department official told AFP.

The three girls stabbed are a three-day-old, a 20-day-old and a one-month old, NBC reported.

Two were stabbed in their stomachs, and the 20-day-old was stabbed in her ear, lip and chin, NBC said, citing the New York Police Department.

"There was one child more seriously injured than the other two," but all the babies were in critical but stable condition Friday morning, NYPD Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes was cited as saying.

The two adults stabbed were a co-worker at the facility and the father of one of the infants, the officer said. One adult female had multiple stab wounds on the torso, while the adult male had stab wounds to the leg.

"It looks to be an illegal" childcare facility, apparently for members of the city's Asian community, a police spokesman told AFP. "We're unsure of its legality at this time."

It was not immediately clear how many other children were at the center at the time of the assault.