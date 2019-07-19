Three British ministers set to resign if Johnson becomes PM: Report

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Three British cabinet ministers are set to resign the day Boris Johnson, if as expected, becomes Britain's next prime minister, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday (Jul 18).

British justice minister David Gauke is set to resign soon after Theresa May completes her last prime minister's questions on next Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

Philip Hammond, the country's finance minister, and Rory Stewart, the international development minister, are also considering leaving before Johnson becomes prime minister, the report said.