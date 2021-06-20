Three children among 4 shot at Toronto birthday party

TORONTO: Three children were wounded when gunfire broke out at a child’s outdoor birthday party in western Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police Inspector Kelly Skinner said a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting at about 8pm (Sunday, 8am, Singapore time). A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds.

Skinner said the children were not the targets of the shooting, and police were looking for “multiple suspects”, but investigators had yet to release information about them.

She did not say what condition the victims were in, but paramedics earlier said one child suffered life-threatening injuries, while another was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Police Superintendent Ron Taverner told reporters at the scene that the one-year-old was grazed by a bullet while the man was shot in the leg, Canadian TV channel CP24 reported.



"It's unconscionable. It's hard to believe," he was quoted as saying. "It seems like that they were just there and happened to be … ended up being shot by the shooters."

Paramedics previously said five people were wounded, but police later said the number was actually four.

