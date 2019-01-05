Three dead, four injured in California shooting: Police

WASHINGTON: Police in California on Saturday (Jan 5) said three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

Sergeant Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department confirmed to AFP that officers responded at 11.54pm on Friday to reports of gunfire at Gable House Bowl.

He added all seven victims were male. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, with two others taken to hospital. The remaining two victims opted to seek their own medical attention.

"Investigators are currently conducting a follow-up investigation, and are working to identify the suspect(s) involved," the police department said in a statement.



A witness told The Los Angeles Times there had been a "big fight" prior to the shooting.



In a tweet posted shortly after midnight, the Torrance Police Department had warned people to "please stay away from the area."

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 32km southeast of downtown Los Angeles in the South Bay region.

According to health authorities, nearly 40,000 people died in the United States as a result of firearms in 2017 - a figure that includes suicides.

