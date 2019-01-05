Three die in Spain building fire, baby critical

World

Three die in Spain building fire, baby critical

fire breaks out in spain building
Firefighters use a fire truck ladder to reach the different floors of an apartment building after a fire broke out in Badalona near Barcelona on Jan 5, 2019. (Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BADALONA, Spain: Three people died Saturday (Jan 5) in a fire in an apartment block in northeastern Spain and at least 16 others were injured, including a baby boy who is critical, firefighters said.

The cause of the blaze in Badalona was as yet unknown as was the identity and ages of the three victims, a spokeswoman for firefighters in the region of Catalonia told AFP.

spain building catches fire
Firefighters check the damage after extinguishing a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Badalona near Barcelona on Jan 5, 2019. (Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP)

Among the injured are a baby boy, who is critical, and two adults in serious condition, the firefighting department said on its Twitter feed.

The blaze had been extinguished by late morning, leaving the 10-storey building streaked with large black marks.

Source: AFP/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark