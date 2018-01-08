Three injured in fire at New York's Trump Tower

NEW YORK: Two people were injured, one seriously, in an early-morning fire near the top of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, the New York Fire Department said on Monday (Jan 8).

Although US media initially reported there were no injuries, one person sustained a serious, possibly life-threatening injury, and another had a minor injury, the Fire Department said.

A firefighter was also hurt by falling debris, the New York Times said.



Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, said on Twitter that it was a small electrical fire in the cooling tower on the building's roof.

"The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job," said the younger Trump. "The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!"

The fire was reported by phone shortly before 7am EST (noon GMT) on the top floor of the 68-storey structure, which had been Trump's primary residence before his election victory and inauguration nearly a year ago.

More than 90 minutes after the initial report, 84 firefighters and 26 units were still on the scene, according to department spokesman Ken Reilly.

President Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident.



