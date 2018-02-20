Three Iranian police killed in clashes with protesters: spokesman on TV

LONDON: Three police officers were killed on Monday in clashes with protesters in northern Tehran, police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said on state television.

The clashes were between security forces and dervishes of the Gonabadi denomination who had gathered in front of a police station, demanding the release of some members of their Sufi religious order, according to video footage posted on social media.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)