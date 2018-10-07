Three Israelis shot in West Bank attack -police

BARKAN, West Bank: Three Israelis were shot, two of whom were critically wounded, in an attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, police said.

Israeli police and soldiers were searching for the attacker, who opened fire in the industrial area of the Jewish settlement Barkan, a police spokesman said.

A Reuters witness said Israeli security forces had closed off the area.

The background of the shooting was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Rami Amichay; Editing by Paul Tait)