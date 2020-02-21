3 Italian residents test positive for COVID-19

MILAN: Three Italian residents have tested positive for coronavirus, Lombardy region said on Friday (Feb 21).

One patient fell ill in early February after meeting a friend who had recently returned from China.

The other two were the initial patient's wife and close friend, both of whom are now in quarantine, said a government representative Giulio Gallera.

The cases are the first known instances of local transmission of the potentially deadly illness, known as COVID-19, in Italy.



Around 100 people are being tested for the virus in the northern city of Codogno, where the initial case comes from. Italian media said 60 people had been placed in quarantine as a precaution.

Prior to Friday's announcement, just three people had been confirmed in Italy to have the virus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Two Chinese tourists who came from Wuhan tested positive in Rome in late January, while an Italian who returned from the Chinese city with a special flight repatriating about 56 nationals was hospitalised a week later.

China has had more than 75,400 cases of the coronavirus and 2,236 people have died, most in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.



