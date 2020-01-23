Three killed in Australia firefighting plane crash

SYDNEY: Three people were killed when a water-bombing plane crashed southwest of Sydney on Thursday (Jan 23), setting off a "large fireball", Australian officials said, as bushfires flared across the country's southeast.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said authorities lost contact with the C-130 Hercules aircraft, which was operating in the Snowy Monaro region, shortly before 1.30pm Thursday.

Fitzsimmons said the aircraft owner, Canadian firm Coulson Aviation, was grounding its operations of large air tankers fighting fires in New South Wales and Victoria states "pending review" of the planes.



"There appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the southeastern state of New South Wales.



"It's impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground."



Earlier on Thursday, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said it was "investigating reports of a serious incident involving an aircraft in southern NSW this afternoon".

"Contact was lost with a large air tanker which was working in the Snowy Monaro area," the agency said in a statement.

"Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed. A number of helicopters are in the area carrying out a search."

The bushfire in the Snowy Mountains, about five hours from Sydney, is burning across almost 94,000 hectares.

High temperatures and strong winds have fuelled an outbreak of new blazes across several areas in eastern Australia, ending a period of respite following several days of rains and cooler weather.

The country has been battling an unprecedented wave of wildfires since September that have devastated communities, killing at least 29 people and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

According to the Rural Fire Service website, a large air tanker was to be based in New South Wales year-round starting in late 2019.

The Boeing 737 planes, which typically have two pilots on board, can carry more than 15,000 litres of water or fire retardant and are used to support ground crews in their firefighting efforts.