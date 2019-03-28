Three members of French government quit ahead of elections

PARIS: Three members of the French government have quit their jobs ahead of campaigns for European Parliament elections next month and municipal elections in France next year, the presidency said on Wednesday (Mar 27).

European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and digital junior minister Mounir Mahjoubi, have left the government, the Elysee palace said in a brief statement.

Advertisement

Loiseau had earlier announced her resignation in order to lead the LREM party into the May 26 European Parliament vote and Mahjoubi has said he would run for Paris mayor in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: French junior minister for the Digital Sector Mounir Mahjoubi at a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call in Suresnes. (AFP Photo)

Griveaux has repeatedly said he will announce by the end of spring whether he is running for Paris mayor.

French Government's spokesperson Benjamin Griveaux speaks to the media following the cabinet meeting at the Ardennes Prefecture in Charleville-Mezieres, France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement had no other details although the three departures are likely to lead to a cabinet mini-reshuffle in the coming days.

Asked when the reshuffle could take place, an Elysee official had no comment.

