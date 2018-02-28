Three taken to hospital after letter opened at Virginia military base
WASHINGTON: Eleven people fell ill and three were transported to a hospital on Tuesday after a letter was opened at a military base in Arlington, Virginia, the fire department and a base spokeswoman said.
"Someone opened a letter and everyone at the office started feeling badly," said Leah Rubalcaba, a spokeswoman for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
The three people taken to a hospital were in stable condition, Arlington Fire Department said on Twitter.
