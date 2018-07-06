Three Ukraine soldiers die in training accident: military

KIEV: Three Ukrainian soldiers died and nine were wounded during a training accident on Friday morning, the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

The soldiers were killed by a suspected mortar explosion during tactical exercises, the statement said, adding that there would be an official investigation.

Advertisement

The accident happened in western Ukraine. The country is fighting a Russian-backed separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)