Three US firefighters killed in Australia water bomber crash

SYDNEY: A large water-bombing plane crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney on Thursday (Jan 23), setting off a "large fireball" and killing all three US crew on board, Australian officials said.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said authorities lost contact with the C-130 Hercules aircraft, which was operating in the Snowy Monaro region, shortly before 1.30pm Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fitzsimmons said all three people killed in the crash were residents of the United States, one of several countries that have sent crews of specialist firefighters to help battle Australia's devastating bushfires.

"Our hearts are with all those that are suffering what is the loss of three remarkable, well-respected crew that have invested so many decades of their life into firefighting and fire management," he said.

The incident brought the death toll in Australia's bushfires to at least 32 since the crisis began in September.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but Fitzsimmons had said earlier in the day that high winds were making flying the big tankers "very difficult".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aircraft owner, Canadian firm Coulson Aviation, grounded its operations of large air tankers fighting fires in New South Wales and Victoria states "pending review" of the planes.

"There appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the southeastern state of New South Wales.

"It's impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground."

Berejiklian said the crash highlighted the dangerous work being undertaken by firefighters as they attempted to extinguish massive blazes across Australia's southeast.

"There are in excess of 70 aircraft that have been used today alone and today is a stark and horrible reminder of the dangerous conditions that our volunteers, (and) our emergency services personnel... (face) on a daily basis," she said.

The bushfire in the Snowy Mountains, about five hours from Sydney, is burning across almost 94,000 hectares.

High temperatures and strong winds have fuelled an outbreak of new blazes across several areas in eastern Australia, ending a period of respite following several days of rains and cooler weather.

The country has been battling an unprecedented wave of wildfires since September that have devastated communities, killing at least 29 people and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

According to the Rural Fire Service website, a large air tanker was to be based in New South Wales year-round starting in late 2019.

The Boeing 737 planes, which typically have two pilots on board, can carry more than 15,000 litres of water or fire retardant and are used to support ground crews in their firefighting efforts.