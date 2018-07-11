Ticket offers, tributes as world football toasts Thai cave boys' rescue

LONDON: With victory dedications, football shirts and offers of tours and match tickets, some of football's biggest names are cheering the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their coach from a flooded cave, a drama as gripping as the World Cup now at the semi-final stage.

The last of the "Wild Boars" football team and their coach were brought out of the cave late on Tuesday (Jul 10) after a dangerous rescue that unleashed joy across Thailand, and earned the boys celebrity plaudits from Italy and Spain to England and Brazil.

France midfielder Paul Pogba called them "heroes of the day" and dedicated to them his country's 1-0 win over Belgium, a victory that catapulted Les Bleus into the World Cup final for the first time in 12 years.

"Well done boys, you are so strong," Pogba said on Twitter.

This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong 🙏🏾 #thaicaverescue #chiangrai pic.twitter.com/05wysCSuVy — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 10, 2018

England are determined to meet France and will play Croatia in the other semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday.

Two members of the Three Lions squad, defender Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Jack Butland offered to send kit to the Thai boys.

Walker Tweeted a picture of one of the boys in the cave, who wears a red England shirt, and asked where he can send them jerseys.

"Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely!" he said.

Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? @England pic.twitter.com/pQYwW4SPh7 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 10, 2018

Former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Brazil striker Ronaldo had earlier urged the boys to be strong while awaiting rescue, as did Austrian defender Christian Fuchs, who won the English Premier League title with Thai-owned Leicester City.

"A REAL HERO"

Italian club AS Roma called the successful mission "the best football news of the summer", and offered its condolences to the family of former navy diver Saman Kunan, who died during the rescue last week, after delivering the boys oxygen. It said he was "a real hero".

A Thai health official on Wednesday said most of the boys, who are aged 11 to 16, had lost some weight but were in good condition and showed no signs of stress, despite more than two weeks trapped deep in the cave.

The boys were in quarantine in hospital on Wednesday, where they will remain for a week for tests.

That means they will not be taking football's world governing body FIFA up on its offer to attend Sunday's World Cup final in Russia.

"We will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a FIFA event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration," it said.

But the "Wild Boars" will get their chance to go on tour once fit.

The foundation of Spanish side Barcelona has invited them to attend an international tournament of the club's academy, and watch a match at the Nou Camp stadium.

We invite the boys and coach of Wild Boars Football Club, rescued today from a cave in Thailand, to the Barça Academy International Tournament next year and to participate in Masia 360 activities. We also invite them to the game to be played around those dates at the Camp Nou. — Barça Foundation (@FundacioFCB) July 10, 2018

The boys and those who saved them can also look forward to a trip this season to the "Theatre of Dreams", otherwise known as Old Trafford, the home of English giants Manchester United.

"We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers," the club Tweeted.





