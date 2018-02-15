Tillerson says growing Hezbollah arsenal a threat to Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday Hezbollah’s growing arsenal and its involvement in regional conflicts threatened the security of Lebanon.

Tillerson, in a Beirut news conference, also urged Lebanese leaders to uphold the country's commitment to staying out of regional conflicts. Washington was engaging with Lebanon and Israel to ensure the border remained calm.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; editing by John Stonestreet)