'Tim Apple' goes viral on social media after Trump gaffe

WASHINGTON: Apple chief executive Tim Cook turned into "Tim Apple" on social media on Thursday (Mar 7) after a slip-up by US President Donald Trump sparked a viral moment on Twitter.

The Twittersphere reacted after a White House meeting on Wednesday when the US president thanked "Tim Apple" for the tech giant's investments and job creations.



Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

Cook changed his Twitter display name the following morning, using his first name followed by the Apple icon to get in on the fun.



Other tech company CEOs got in on the action, including Aaron Levie of cloud file-sharing service Box.

Box CEO Aaron Levie is now Aaron Box.

Some Twitter users offered other suggestions for the president including Bill Microsoft (Gates), Elon Tesla (Musk) and even George America (Washington), acknowledging that at least Michael Dell - the founder of Dell Technologies - would not need a name change.

One user posted an image of Cook speaking with Trump with an apple fruit superimposed over his face, while another wrote "wondering what the heck #PresidentOrange is talking about".

Tim Apple with President Orange

🍏🍊 pic.twitter.com/1cI1QkA0an — suppelsa (@suppeIsa) March 7, 2019

It was not the first time Trump - who is known for creating nicknames like "Crooked Hillary" - has messed up people's name.

Last year he introduced CEO Marillyn Hewson of the defence giant Lockheed as "Marillyn Lockheed". Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also once called "Betnayahu" by Trump.

