Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Time magazine on Tuesday (Dec 11) named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its "Person of the Year," in a cover story headlined "The Guardians and the War on Truth".

The honor went to a series of journalists including Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who the government of Myanmar convicted on Sep 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a case seen as a test of democratic freedoms in Myanmar.

Advertisement

Also honored was Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was killed two months ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to collect documents for his forthcoming marriage.

