Time for US to recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Mar 21) it was time to back Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!" Trump said on Twitter.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his comments on the Golan Heights.

"At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump!" Netanyahu tweeted.

The recognition of the disputed area would mark a major shift in US policy a week before Netanyahu arrives in Washington to meet with Trump and address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Netanyahu, who faces an election in Israel on Apr 9, has been pressing for the United States to recognise its claim to sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Israel captured much of the Golan from Syria in a 1967 war and annexed it, a move not endorsed internationally. Netanyahu raised the possibility of US recognition in his first White House meeting with Trump in February 2017.

