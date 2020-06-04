Time has come to hold police accountable: Sharpton

MINNEAPOLIS: US civil rights leader Al Sharpton said on Thursday (Jun 4) at a memorial service for George Floyd, the African-American whose death during an arrest set off mass protests, that it was time to hold police accountable.

"You changed the world George," the 65-year-old Baptist minister said at the memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis, where Floyd died on May 25.

"This is the era to deal with policing," Sharpton said.

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"America, this is the time for dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system," he added.

A memorial service was held in honour of George Floyd at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Kerem Yucel/AFP)

The country has seen more than a week of nationwide protests over Floyd's death, captured in a shocking video showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded for his life.

The wave of civil unrest has been unlike any seen in the US since the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

At the memorial service, mourners observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the length of time that Chauvin kept his knee to Floyd's neck, including for two minutes and 53 seconds after he became unresponsive.

Recent cases of alleged police brutality - especially by white officers against minorities - and negligence were already grabbing headlines all over the United States, sparking a national outcry and rekindling concerns about race relations.

"We won't stop," Sharpton said in a reference to the protests. "We're going to keep going until we change the whole system of justice."

NEW YORK'S MAYOR BOOED

New York's mayor was widely during the vigil after he defended heavy handed policing of protesters defying the city's curfew.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a memorial for George Floyd in New York. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

Hundreds of mourners jeered over Bill de Blasio's brief remarks at the Brooklyn service following a night in which videos circulating online showed police officers using batons on peaceful demonstrators.

De Blasio told reporters he had not seen the footage but defended how the curfew was being enforced, saying that the NYPD had "overall" shown "a lot of restraint."

The mayor said: "In the context of crisis, in the context of curfew, there is a point where enough is enough.

"If officers say now is the point we need you to go home, it's time to go home."

At the vigil, demonstrators among the several thousand in attendance chanted, "De Blasio go home!" and "Vote them out!" The mayor left shortly afterwards.

Demonstrations earlier this week turned violent, with widespread looting, leading de Blasio to impose New York's first curfew since World War II. It runs for the next four nights.

The mayor is facing the biggest crisis of his leadership as the city still reels from the coronavirus crisis that has killed 21,000 New Yorkers.

He has been criticised for supporting the police's tactics but also for not preventing the looting of upmarket stores that rocked Manhattan neighbourhoods on Sunday and Monday.

A change.org petition launched last year calling for the removal of de Blasio has gained fresh impetus this week and now has around 110,000 signatures.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is known to have a rocky relationship with de Blasio, mentioned on Tuesday that he has the power to "displace" the mayor.

Elsewhere, around 400 current and former members of de Blasio's administration have signed an open letter slamming him for his refusal to condemn police "brutality" during the protests.

On Saturday, a video showed a police car driving into demonstrators in Brooklyn.

De Blasio, 59, hoped to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee for November's election but his campaign last year failed to garner much support.