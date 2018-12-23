UK toddler 'castrated' by mistake after surgeons operate on wrong testicle: Report

A toddler in the United Kingdom has been left infertile after he was accidentally "castrated" in an operation meant to address an undescended testicle, according to reports.

The two-year-old was admitted to Bristol Children's Hospital last Monday (Dec 17) to treat an undescended left testicle, DevonLive reported on Saturday.

His parents told the news outlet that they had been informed the procedure would have minimal risk - but knew something was wrong when what was meant to be a 20- to 40-minute operation took more than two hours.

"We waited for two-and-a-half hours and were then told there had been a catastrophic mistake and they had destroyed his right healthy testicle because they went in on the wrong side," the boy's father told the news outlet. "They castrated my son."

"He now won't be able to have any children and he won't be a normal person anymore. We are devastated."

The boy was "okay" and eating and drinking, said his father, but he added that the toddler would not have a "normal life" in future.

The boy will also be on hormone treatment for the rest of his life, reported DevonLive.

It added that the hospital has apologised to the boy's family and has launched an investigation into the incident.

"On behalf of the trust, I am deeply sorry that a serious incident has occurred in the treatment of a young child in our care, and would like to offer our sincerest apologies," the news outlet reported Dr William Oldfield, medical director at University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, as saying.

"As soon as our staff realised what had happened, they met with the family to offer their apologies and explain what had happened," he said.

“We take patient safety and standards of clinical care very seriously and have begun a thorough investigation into this matter and will work with the family throughout this process. I would again like to offer my apologies to the family for this incident.”

