Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson hospitalised in Australia with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the US actor said Wednesday (Mar 11).

Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson, also 63, came down with a fever while in Australia and will now be isolated and monitored.

Hanks was in Australia reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley when he and Wilson tested positive for the respiratory illness.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote in a statement posted to social media.

"We'll keep the world posted and updated," he added, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash bag.

Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world.

According to a Deadline Hollywood report, the Elvis film directed by Baz Luhrmann features Hanks as the legendary singer's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

