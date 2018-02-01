Top adviser to Khamenei says Iran's regional influence "inevitable" - Fars

The top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday the country's leadership had no intention of reining in its influence across the Middle East despite U.S. pressure to do so, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"Iran's influence in the region is inevitable and to remain a key player in the region, this influence will continue ... Iran has no intention to abandon the oppressed nations in the region," the adviser, Ali Akbar Velayati, was quoted by Fars as saying.

