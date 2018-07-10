Top aide to Iran's leader to meet Putin in Moscow on Wednesday - state TV

A top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will visit Moscow on Wednesday to deliver a message to President Vladimir Putin, state television reported.

LONDON: A top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will visit Moscow on Wednesday to deliver a message to President Vladimir Putin, state television reported.

Ali Akbar Velayati's visit will be part of efforts to make Tehran's stance clear after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by state television.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)