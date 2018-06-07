Top US, Russian military officers to meet in Helsinki
The top U.S. military officer Joseph Dunford Jr. will meet his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov in Helsinki on Friday, Finnish defence forces said in a statement.
The generals will also meet separately with Finnish president and chief of defence, the statement said, but gave no further information.
