Top US, Russian military officers to meet in Helsinki

HELSINKI: The top U.S. military officer Joseph Dunford Jr. will meet his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov in Helsinki on Friday, Finnish defence forces said in a statement.

The generals will also meet separately with Finnish president and chief of defence, the statement said, but gave no further information.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Michael Perry)