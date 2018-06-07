Top US, Russian military officers to meet in Helsinki

Top US, Russian military officers to meet in Helsinki

FILE PHOTO: Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, arrives for the o
FILE PHOTO: Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, arrives for the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2017 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

HELSINKI: The top U.S. military officer Joseph Dunford Jr. will meet his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov in Helsinki on Friday, Finnish defence forces said in a statement.

The generals will also meet separately with Finnish president and chief of defence, the statement said, but gave no further information.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

