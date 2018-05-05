Topics agreed for post-Brexit relationship talks

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union agreed a broad structure for further talks on their future relationship after Brexit, dividing economic issues from those on security, the EU said on Friday.

BRUSSELS: Negotiators from Britain and the European Union agreed a broad structure for further talks on their future relationship after Brexit, dividing economic issues from those on security, the EU said on Friday.

"It is a way of moving forward," an EU official said after three days of talks in Brussels. The list of topics was, however, not a set of formal headings for future agreements nor would it determine the make-up of negotiating sub-committees.

Advertisement

In a statement, the European Commission's Brexit Task Force headed by chief negotiator Michel Barnier listed four broad types of discussion:

- the overall basis for cooperation, including issues such as governance, judicial oversight and dispute settlement;

- an economic partnership, including trade, customs, agriculture, financial services, transport, energy, subsidies and the digital and broadcasting sector;

- a security partnership, including fighting crime and cooperation in foreign, security and defence policy;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- other issues, notably data protection, cooperative accords in science, education and culture, and fisheries.

The structure was initially put forward by the British side.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Julia Fioretti and Andrew Heavens)