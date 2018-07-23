Toronto police seek motive after gunman kills two, injures 13

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A gunman opened fire on a Toronto street filled with restaurants late on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, including a young girl, authorities said. The suspected shooter was later found dead.

TORONTO: Toronto police on Monday sought a motive after two young women, ages 10 and 18, were killed and 13 other people were wounded by a gunman on a busy restaurant-filled street. The suspect was later found dead, authorities said.

"We do not know why this happened," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters on Monday, adding that he would not speculate about the gunman's motive. "It's way too early to rule out anything."

The suspect armed with a handgun opened fire at 10 p.m. local time on Sunday (0200 GMT Monday) on a stretch of Danforth Avenue filled with restaurants and family-friendly attractions in the city's Greektown neighbourhood, the Special Investigations Unit said. The gunman walked down the busy avenue firing.

The two young women were not identified.

The gunman, a 29-year-old Toronto man, exchanged fire with police, fled and was later found dead, according to the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates deaths and injuries involving police.

The suspect, who was not identified, had a gunshot wound but authorities would not elaborate on the circumstances or cause of his death.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Monday, "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time."

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters the city has a gun problem, with weapons too readily available to too many people.

"Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?" he asked in an address to city councillors Monday morning.

To own a gun in Canada an individual must apply for a license, pass a background check and pass a firearm safety test. Guns must be kept locked and unloaded and can only be legally carried outside the home with a special permit. Handguns and other restricted firearms require passing an additional course.

Canada’s crime rate rose by 1 percent in 2017, the third consecutive annual increase, according to Statistics Canada. The murder rate jumped by 7 percent, due largely to killings in British Columbia and Quebec, while crime involving guns grew by 7 percent.

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence has jumped 53 percent to 26 so far this year from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent.

Toronto has deployed about 200 police officers since July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

Saunders said the police presence would be increased in the Danforth area following the shooting.

In April, a driver deliberately ploughed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, police said, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly mile-long (1.6-km) stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians.

