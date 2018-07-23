At least 10, including a child, shot in Toronto: Canadian media

MONTREAL: At least 10 people, including a child, were shot in Toronto on Sunday (Jul 22) and the gunman was dead, Canadian news agencies reported.

Toronto police said in a tweet that it responded to a call at 10pm. Nine people were shot and the gunman is also dead, it confirmed.

At Danforth Av Logan Av Toronto Police responded to a call at 10pm Sunday July 22/2018. 9 people shot. Shooter is dead. Further updates will follow on @TorontoPolice twitter #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2018

Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying that a child was among the shot.

The suspect is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself, the source said.



Global News reporter Jeremy Cohn also tweeted that the victims were "spread across several blocks" in the area.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018





Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, CityNews.com reported.



There were no immediate reports on the extent of wounds suffered by those who were shot by the attacker.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

In videos posted on social media, multiple gunshots can be heard and police cars are seen at the scene.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — Nimo (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018

