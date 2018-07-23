At least 10, including a child, shot in Toronto: Canadian media
MONTREAL: At least 10 people, including a child, were shot in Toronto on Sunday (Jul 22) and the gunman was dead, Canadian news agencies reported.
Toronto police said in a tweet that it responded to a call at 10pm. Nine people were shot and the gunman is also dead, it confirmed.
Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying that a child was among the shot.
The suspect is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself, the source said.
Global News reporter Jeremy Cohn also tweeted that the victims were "spread across several blocks" in the area.
Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, CityNews.com reported.
There were no immediate reports on the extent of wounds suffered by those who were shot by the attacker.
In videos posted on social media, multiple gunshots can be heard and police cars are seen at the scene.
This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.