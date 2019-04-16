Madrid skyscraper housing British, Dutch, Australian, Canadian embassies evacuated over bomb hoax

MADRID: A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies was evacuated on Tuesday (Apr 16) after a bomb hoax.



Staff and visitors at the Torrespacio building were evacuated about noon (6pm, Singapore time) after the Australian embassy received a bomb threat by phone earlier in the day, a police spokesperson told Reuters.



"The usual emergency protocol was activated immediately," the police spokesperson added.



Spanish police also said on Twitter the skyscaper had to be evacuated for security reasons while checks were completed. It added that all those inside the building or within the vicinity should follow instructions of security staff on the ground.



TV footage showed a police cordon and fire trucks outside the building. The 57-storey and 235m-tall building is one of four towers located in the Spanish capital's financial district.



A British embassy spokeswoman told Reuters its staff were evacuated around noon, while the US Embassy Madrid said on Twitter it was aware of the "security incident" at the building in Paseo Castellana 259, where the skyscraper is located.

The Australian Embassy said on Facebook that it would "remain closed for the rest of today" and "until further notice".



People were allowed back into the building after checks by the police found that the bomb threat was false.

La @policia trabaja en estos momentos en Madrid en el rascacielos Torrespacio, que está siendo desalojado por motivos de seguridad.



Por favor, que cualquier persona en el interior del edificio o las inmediaciones siga las indicaciones del personal de seguridad pic.twitter.com/1MlDhkGKny — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 16, 2019





ALERT: The US Embassy is aware of an ongoing security incident at Torrespacio building, Paseo Castellana 259D, #Madrid. Please follow the instructions of the Spanish National Police at @policia https://t.co/W82cwtxLS5 — US Embassy Madrid (@USembassyMadrid) April 16, 2019







