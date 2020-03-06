Total UK coronavirus cases reach 163

LONDON: A total of 163 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, rising from 115, medical authorities said on Friday (Mar 6).

The number of people who have died from the virus stands at one, the health ministry and the Public Health England (PHE) agency said.

Some British media reported earlier on Friday that there had been a second fatality.



