Football: Tottenham beats Man City 2-0 to go top of Premier League

LONDON: Jose Mourinho got the better of Pep Guardiola in the latest chapter of the two coaches' rivalry as Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0 Saturday to go top of the English Premier League.

Tottenham took the lead in the fifth minute when both of City's center-backs followed Harry Kane. That opened up plenty of space for Son Heung-min to pick up a lobbed pass from Tanguy Ndombele and score.

City had an overwhelming share of possession but accomplished little with it except for a disallowed goal for Aymeric Laporte after Gabriel Jesus controlled the ball with his arm in the buildup.

Giovani Lo Celso stretched Tottenham's lead less than 30 seconds after coming off the bench when Kane played him in to score on a 65th-minute counter-attack. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacted quickly to keep out Laporte's header late on.

On the one-year anniversary of Mourinho's appointment, Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight league games since losing to Everton on the opening weekend of the season.



Mourinho's team are on a four-match winning run in the league and have been transformed into genuine title contenders just months after finishing outside the top four last term.



Tottenham, who last won the top-flight title in 1961 and haven't lifted a major trophy since 2008, would surrender pole position if Leicester beat champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.



City are languishing in 10th place, eight points behind the leaders after their first defeat in 10 games in all competitions.



Pep Guardiola's timid side look a shadow of the swaggering outfit that won successive league titles in 2018 and 2019.

