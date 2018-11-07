Train service restored at Barcelona station following shutdown over possible bomb

MADRID: Train services were running again at Barcelona's main station on Wednesday (Nov 7) after two lines were closed down when a possible explosive device was spotted in a suitcase, train company Adif said.



Catalan police deployed a bomb disposal team to Barcelona Sants station after the device was detected in a security check and it was carrying out tests.



Advertisement

Two trains were evacuated.



"We received notification at about 8am (0700 GMT). Security of (rail company) Adif has seen an object with a scanner the shape of a possible explosive device inside a suitcase. We continue to make checks," Catalan police had said on Twitter.

