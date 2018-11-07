Train service restored at Barcelona station following shutdown over possible bomb

Barcelona Sants station guards
File photo of guards standing outside the Sants station in Barcelona. (Photo: AFP/Josep Lago)
MADRID: Train services were running again at Barcelona's main station on Wednesday (Nov 7) after two lines were closed down when a possible explosive device was spotted in a suitcase, train company Adif said. 

Catalan police deployed a bomb disposal team to Barcelona Sants station after the device was detected in a security check and it was carrying out tests. 

Two trains were evacuated.

"We received notification at about 8am (0700 GMT). Security of (rail company) Adif has seen an object with a scanner the shape of a possible explosive device inside a suitcase. We continue to make checks," Catalan police had said on Twitter.

