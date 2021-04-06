'Travesty' that some nations unable to start COVID-19 vaccinations: WHO

World

'Travesty' that some nations unable to start COVID-19 vaccinations: WHO

FILE PHOTO: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the opening of the 148th
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

GENEVA: It is a travesty that some countries still have not had enough access to vaccines to begin inoculating health workers and the most vulnerable people against COVID-19, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday (Apr 6).

"Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

"It's a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark