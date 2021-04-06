'Travesty' that some nations unable to start COVID-19 vaccinations: WHO
GENEVA: It is a travesty that some countries still have not had enough access to vaccines to begin inoculating health workers and the most vulnerable people against COVID-19, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday (Apr 6).
"Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
"It's a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated."
