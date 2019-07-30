Tropical Storm Erick likely to grow into hurricane en route towards Hawaii

REUTERS: Tropical Storm Erick in the eastern Pacific is likely to grow into a hurricane soon, possibly reaching category-three strength by Tuesday (Jul 30) as it churns closer towards Hawaii, but it is expected to begin weakening later in the week, forecasters said on Monday.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center put Erick's centre at about 1,945km east-southeast of Hawaii's Big Island, the easternmost edge of the US archipelago state, still too far away to pose any threat to land.

Packing maximum sustained winds near 110 kmh, Erick was poised to reach hurricane strength imminently, and could grow by Tuesday into a major hurricane, defined as a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale, according to the latest forecast.

Erick would be the third hurricane in the eastern Pacific this season.

"A weakening trend is expected to begin later in the week," the hurricane centre advisory said.

A tropical storm becomes classified as a category-one hurricane when its top sustained winds reach 119kmh. Sustained wind speeds of at least 178kmh make it a category-three.

The weather system is expected to weaken back into a tropical storm by the time it makes its closest approach to Hawaii, with Erick forecast to skirt south of the Big Island on Friday morning. Forecasts call for a higher chance of gale-force winds from the storm on the Big Island later this week.

Another tropical storm, dubbed Flossie, was trailing Erick farther out in the eastern Pacific.

