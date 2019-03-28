Truck ploughs into crowd in Guatemala killing more than 30

MEXICO CITY: At least 30 indigenous Guatemalans were killed on Wednesday (Mar 27) night when they were struck on a highway by a semi-trailer truck in the town of Nahuala in the country's west, rescue workers said.

"Personnel from the Departmental Municipal Firefighters have counted at least 30 dead people at this point," spokesman Cecilio Chacaj told reporters.

The group had congregated at the site of a hit-and-run accident that had killed a resident of their neighborhood when they in turn were hit by the truck, Chacaj added.

Guatemala, a Central American country of about 16.5 million people, has a poor road safety record and traffic rules are frequently ignored.