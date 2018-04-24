Truck runs over Toronto pedestrians, up to 10 hurt

MONTREAL: A van ran over pedestrians in central Toronto on Monday (Apr 23), injuring as many as 10 people, police said.

"Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck," Toronto police wrote on Twitter.

A subsequent tweet said it was "too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries."

Officers were called to the scene at 1.27pm (1.27am Singapore time Tuesday), police said, without specifying whether or not the incident was deliberate.

According to local media, at least four people were killed in the incident and the vehicle had fled the scene.