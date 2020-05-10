Trudeau warns premature reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that if provinces move too quickly to reopen their economies, a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could send Canada "back into confinement this summer."

Trudeau, who represents a Montreal, Quebec riding, said on Saturday that he is concerned about the virus' spread in that province, the country's epicentre.

Canada's death toll rose 3.5 per cent to 4,628 from a day earlier, while cases approached 67,000. Nearly 60per cent of Canada's deaths have occurred in Quebec, where there are numerous outbreaks in nursing homes.

Although health officials have pointed out a flattening rate of daily cases in many provinces, Trudeau said Canada was "not in the recovery phase yet."

"We are still in the emergency phase ... The vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful."



