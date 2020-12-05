Trudeau won't comment on Huawei CFO, says priority is Canadians held in China

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined on Friday (Dec 4) to comment on the possibility of a US deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei that could see its detained finance chief Meng Wanzhou allowed to return to China.

Asked if his government was involved in the talks, reported by the Wall Street Journal, or if it had sought China's release of two detained Canadians as part of any deal, Trudeau said: "I'm not going to comment on those reports."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that his "top priority" was the safe return of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the Canadians who were incarcerated in what many saw as retaliation for Meng's arrest.

The high profile executive - whose father is Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei - was held during a stopover in Vancouver in 2018 on a US warrant.

She is fighting extradition to the US over charges Huawei violated American sanctions on Iran, in a case that has plunged Canada-China relations into crisis.

Days later, Beijing arrested former diplomat Kovrig and businessman Spavor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under a "deferred prosecution agreement" with the US Department of Justice, Meng would admit to fraud and conspiracy charges, the Journal reported Thursday.

Both sides are hoping to reach agreement before the end of the administration of President Donald Trump, although Meng is reluctant to agree on a deal that would see her admit wrongdoing, the Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

A deal could also pave the way for the release of the two Canadians, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huawei and the US Department of Justice both declined to comment, while Meng's Canadian lawyers were not immediately available.

Meng's extradition hearing is set to resume on Monday.