Trump: 'China talks are going very well'

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday sounded an optimistic note about negotiations with China on trade issues, but did not offer any details in an early morning tweet, as major companies worried about how the arrest of a top Huawei executive would affect relations between Washington and Beijing.

"China talks are going very well," Trump wrote.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)