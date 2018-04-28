Trump - Two or three sites possible for U.S, North Korea summit

World

Trump - Two or three sites possible for U.S, North Korea summit

President Donald Trump on Friday said that two or three possible sites were under consideration for a meeting between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and he vowed he would not be "played" by his North Korean counterpart.

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., respectively from Reuters files. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters & Kevin Lamarque

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday said that two or three possible sites were under consideration for a meeting between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and he vowed he would not be "played" by his North Korean counterpart.

Trump, meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House, told reporters if it became obvious the United States and North Korea could not agree on a solution, he would leave the room.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark