Trump - US will stand by Saudis, even though prince may have had knowledge of killing

World

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia even though "it could very well be" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had knowledge of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO - President Donald Trump departs to California
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to California, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump, in a statement issued by the White House, indicated he had no intention of cancelling military contracts with Riyadh, saying, "if we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

