Trump - US would like talks with Pyongyang but 'we'll see what happens'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States, which has been ramping up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, would like to have talks with Pyongyang but only under the right conditions.

Trump, speaking with U.S. state governors at the White House, said China had done more on North Korea that it ever had before following requests from his administration. But he indicated that a lot of goods were entering North Korea via Russia, despite sanctions on Pyongyang.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said on the prospect of talks with North Korea.

