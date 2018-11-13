Trump, after visit, slams France's Macron over 'low approval rating'

World

Trump, after visit, slams France's Macron over 'low approval rating'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his French counterpart for what he said was Emmanuel Macron's "low approval rating" and unfair trade practices, just days after visiting the key U.S. ally.

US President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemorati
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his French counterpart for what he said was Emmanuel Macron's "low approval rating" and unfair trade practices, just days after visiting the key U.S. ally.

"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" Trump wrote in a series of tweets, ending with "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark