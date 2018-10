Trump, China's Xi may meet at G20 summit - White House adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aries on Nov. 30, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network on Monday.

Asked about the potential for a U.S.-China trade deal, Kudlow told FBN that a pact with Beijing was not imminent.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)