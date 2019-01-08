Trump, Indian PM Modi discuss trade, Afghanistan - White House



U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed reducing the U.S. trade deficit with India and increasing their cooperation in Afghanistan, the White House said.


FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

