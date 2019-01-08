Trump, Indian PM Modi discuss trade, Afghanistan - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed reducing the U.S. trade deficit with India and increasing their cooperation in Afghanistan, the White House said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Chris Reese)