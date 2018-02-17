Trump, Israel's Netanyahu to meet at White House March 5-officials

World

Trump, Israel's Netanyahu to meet at White House March 5-officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting at the White House on March 5, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting at the White House on March 5, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

"The president has a great relationship with the prime minister and looks forward to meeting with him," a White House official said.

The meeting comes as Netanyahu faces a political firestorm. Police have said they had found sufficient evidence for the prime minister to be charged with bribery in two corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark